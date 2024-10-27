Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

