North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.89 and traded as high as C$51.47. North West shares last traded at C$51.10, with a volume of 58,197 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NWC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

North West Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.92.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total transaction of C$178,847.16. In other North West news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.65, for a total value of C$154,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total value of C$178,847.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,687. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

