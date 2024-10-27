NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $754.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $322.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $706.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.62 and a 12 month high of $773.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

