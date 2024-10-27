NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $504.48 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.57 and a fifty-two week high of $524.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

