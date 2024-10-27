Notcoin (NOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60.49 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Notcoin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $705.90 million and approximately $60.49 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,958,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,958,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,958,349.5629. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00699382 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $72,710,435.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

