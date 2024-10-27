Novo Holdings A S Lowers Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Novo Holdings A S lessened its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,334 shares during the quarter. Insmed accounts for approximately 2.6% of Novo Holdings A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Novo Holdings A S owned approximately 0.49% of Insmed worth $52,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

