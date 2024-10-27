NULS (NULS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $911,749.23

NULS (NULS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $33.53 million and approximately $911,749.23 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,378,142 coins and its circulating supply is 110,288,927 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
