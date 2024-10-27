Oasys Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $98.66 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,480.74 or 0.99691634 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,433.40 or 0.99621703 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,004,437,196 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,000,831,143.679555 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03285823 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,492,901.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.