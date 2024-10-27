OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $196.32. 966,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,731. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

