OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after purchasing an additional 368,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,585,000 after buying an additional 109,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,167,000 after buying an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. 3,264,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,737. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

