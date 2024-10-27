OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after purchasing an additional 480,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 241.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VLUE stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 86,967 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

