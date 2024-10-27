OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after buying an additional 835,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after buying an additional 234,870 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,668,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 590,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,984. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

