OmniaVerse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,794.50 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $95,025.85 and approximately $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a Web3 ecosystem designed to merge gaming, digital art, and entertainment through blockchain. It offers a zero-gas blockchain and multiple utility platforms for game distribution and NFTs. The OMNIA token powers transactions in this ecosystem.”

