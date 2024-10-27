Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises about 4.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,249,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,682,000 after purchasing an additional 364,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

