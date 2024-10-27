ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $3.34. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 58,758 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STKS. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 654,818 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 696,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

