One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 24.3% in October

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,709. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at One Stop Systems

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,149,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,804.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 24.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

