OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.72 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 671,330 shares.

OPG Power Ventures Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £40.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.32.

About OPG Power Ventures

(Get Free Report)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.