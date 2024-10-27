O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,242.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,081.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $895.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,456,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,481,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

