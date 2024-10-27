OriginTrail 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.78 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $210.87 million and $1.78 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,963,782 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

