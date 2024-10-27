Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

