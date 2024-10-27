Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 80,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

USB stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

