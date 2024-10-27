OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of OSI Systems worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.04 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

