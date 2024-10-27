Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,853,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,609,000 after purchasing an additional 219,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 180,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,870,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.