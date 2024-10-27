Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 971 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.04 and its 200 day moving average is $547.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

