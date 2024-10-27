Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.43. 196,065 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

