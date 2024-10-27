PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PainReform Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.54. PainReform has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Get PainReform alerts:

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PainReform

About PainReform

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Free Report ) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 13.60% of PainReform worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.