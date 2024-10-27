PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
PainReform Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.54. PainReform has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PainReform
About PainReform
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.
