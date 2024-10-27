Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $279,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $6,656,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JD.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 67.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 59,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

JD.com Trading Up 1.4 %

JD opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.