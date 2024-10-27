Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -365.21%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.