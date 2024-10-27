Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

