Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,245,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $234.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.81. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,461,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,075,720 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

