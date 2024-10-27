Park Edge Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP)

Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned 20.76% of Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOPP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 8,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.24. Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

About Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF

The Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (IOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in Indian equity securities of any market capitalization. The fund targets companies that are expected to benefit from the broad themes capturing Indias growth story.

