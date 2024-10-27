Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 285,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 983,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,355,000 after acquiring an additional 83,988 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.7% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.22. 4,877,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,386. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,986 shares of company stock worth $67,642,430. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

