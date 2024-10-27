Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,568. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

