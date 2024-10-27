Park Edge Advisors LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Mastercard by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $432,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.68.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.36. 1,582,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $518.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

