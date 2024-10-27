Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $134.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $148.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,112.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,112.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.7% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 758.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 151,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 133,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,070,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

