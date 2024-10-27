PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,730. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.62). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,651,514.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,629.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,651,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,629.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,855 shares of company stock worth $9,647,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $2,570,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

