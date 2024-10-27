Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

