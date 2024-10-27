PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $74,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in PepsiCo by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PEP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.79. 4,442,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,759. The stock has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average of $172.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

