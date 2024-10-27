PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after buying an additional 3,201,676 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

