PFG Investments LLC Buys 723 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $892.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $919.74 and a 200 day moving average of $862.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $848.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

