PFG Investments LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% during the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -195.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

