PFG Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WES. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.