PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.74 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

