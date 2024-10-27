Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after purchasing an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.59. 3,446,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,464. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

