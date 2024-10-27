Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.89. 23,807,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,732,948. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

