Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $724,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,902,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,640,000 after acquiring an additional 429,329 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 356,202 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,835,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,652,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.75. 6,048,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

