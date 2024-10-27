Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after buying an additional 680,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after buying an additional 692,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after buying an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 5,667,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.