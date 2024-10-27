Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,534.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.17. 1,733,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,514. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

