Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Polestar Automotive Holding UK to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s competitors have a beta of 3.48, meaning that their average share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.38 billion -$1.19 billion -2.33 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors $1,377.39 billion $2.31 billion -10.16

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors 1002 2578 3445 160 2.38

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors -1,024.61% -27.32% -10.69%

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK competitors beat Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

