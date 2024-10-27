Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the September 30th total of 102,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

POAI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 276,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,641. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.76.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 200.06% and a negative net margin of 802.69%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

